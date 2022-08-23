Guwahati: 3 Injured In Road Mishap At Bharalumukh

As many as three people were injured in road mishap in Guwahati on Tuesday.
According to reports, a speeding car hit a motorcycle which then rammed into a sugarcane juice vending cart leaving three people injured.
The incident took place at Kalipur near the Bharalumukh area of Guwahati. The car reportedly was a Renault, while the two-wheeler was a Hero Super Splendor.
The car that caused the accident had registration numbers AS 01 DJ 6866, while the motorcycle had registration numbers AS 28 6435.
Meanwhile, the injured were immediately rushed to the Sanjivani Hospital in Maligaon by the onlookers. They are currently receiving treatment.
It may be mentioned that both the vehicles were headed towards Jalukbari from Bharalumukh. Police reached the spot and have initiated an investigation.
Moreover, they have taken both the vehicles into custody.