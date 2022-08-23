Guwahati: 3 Injured In Road Mishap At Bharalumukh

As many as three people were injured in road mishap in Guwahati on Tuesday.

According to reports, a speeding car hit a motorcycle which then rammed into a sugarcane juice vending cart leaving three people injured.

The incident took place at Kalipur near the Bharalumukh area of Guwahati. The car reportedly was a Renault, while the two-wheeler was a Hero Super Splendor.

The car that caused the accident had registration numbers AS 01 DJ 6866, while the motorcycle had registration numbers AS 28 6435.