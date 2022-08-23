Heavy Showers Likely Across Northeast In Coming Days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rains to lash parts of Northeast in the coming days.
Widespread to moderate rains are expected in the northeastern states, IMD said.
Apart from isolated heavy showers in the range of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm, lightning and thunderstorms are expected over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on August 23, 26 and 27.
Moreover, Arunachal Pradesh is also likely to witness heavy showers on Friday and Saturday, predicted IMD.
The weather body also issued a yellow alert over the entire Northeast for Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.
In addition, an advisory has been issued to urge residents to “be aware” of the local weather situation.
Yet, according to The Weather Channel, despite the predicted rainfall, daytime temperatures across the Northeast are likely to remain above normal.
It may be noted that while the Northeast witnessed heavy spells of rains in the pre-monsoon, rainfall recorded in the monsoon season so far has remained below average.