Heavy Showers Likely Across Northeast In Coming Days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy rains to lash parts of Northeast in the coming days.

Widespread to moderate rains are expected in the northeastern states, IMD said.

Apart from isolated heavy showers in the range of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm, lightning and thunderstorms are expected over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on August 23, 26 and 27.

Moreover, Arunachal Pradesh is also likely to witness heavy showers on Friday and Saturday, predicted IMD.

The weather body also issued a yellow alert over the entire Northeast for Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.