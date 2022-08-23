Indian Navy, DRDO Successfully Flight Test VL-SRSAM Missile

The Indian Navy and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday successfully flight tested the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

The test was carried out from an Indian Naval Ship against a high-speed unmanned aerial target for the demonstration of a vertical launch capability, reported ANI.

The VL-SRSAM system has been indigenously developed by the DRDO. During the test, the missiles have been equipped with Indigenous Radio Frequency (RF) seeker and were able to hit the target with high accuracy.