Indian Navy, DRDO Successfully Flight Test VL-SRSAM Missile

The Indian Navy and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday successfully flight tested the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.
The test was carried out from an Indian Naval Ship against a high-speed unmanned aerial target for the demonstration of a vertical launch capability, reported ANI.
The VL-SRSAM system has been indigenously developed by the DRDO. During the test, the missiles have been equipped with Indigenous Radio Frequency (RF) seeker and were able to hit the target with high accuracy.
The flight path and the vehicle performance parameters were monitored using flight data which was captured through various range instruments such as Radar, Electro-optical tracking system (EOTS) and Telemetry systems deployed by ITR.
Senior scientists from various DRDO labs involved in the design and development of the system such as Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Research Centre Imarat (RCI) at Hyderabad and R&D Engineers at Pune, were monitoring the launch.