Guwahati: 3 Wounded As Truck Turns Over In Front Of Assam Secretariat

As many as three people were left with injuries in a road mishap in front of Assam secretariat in Guwahati on Wednesday.

According to reports, a speeding truck hit the railings of the divider in front of Janata Bhawan in Guwahati’s Dispur area late last night.

Following the accident, the truck turned over resulting in three people sustaining injuries, while no deaths have been reported in the incident so far.

The freight carrying truck that caused the accident had registration numbers AS 01 BC 9073.

There were a total of six people in the truck including four labourers along with the driver and the co-pilot, three of whom were wounded in the incident.

The impact of the accident was such that the entire row of railings has been put to ground. Moreover, the front wheels of the truck were also snapped off of it.

A police team reached the spot immediately and sent the injured to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck has fled the scene having caused the accident. Police believe the driver of the truck was under the influence of alcohol leading to the incident.

