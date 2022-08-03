Fresh Spell Of Rain Leaves Over 36,000 Affected In Assam

Fresh spells of rainfall in parts of Assam in the last 24 hours left more than 36,000 people reeling from the effects of it, data from state disaster management authority showed on Tuesday.

As many as eight districts in the state still remain under the grasps of flood. According to data from ASDMA, these are Bajali, Baksa, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Laakhimpur, Tamaulpur and Udalguri.

A total of 91 villages falling under 12 revenue circles in Assam still remain either partly or entirely affected by the floods.