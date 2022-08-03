Fresh Spell Of Rain Leaves Over 36,000 Affected In Assam

Fresh spells of rainfall in parts of Assam in the last 24 hours left more than 36,000 people reeling from the effects of it, data from state disaster management authority showed on Tuesday.
As many as eight districts in the state still remain under the grasps of flood. According to data from ASDMA, these are Bajali, Baksa, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Laakhimpur, Tamaulpur and Udalguri.
A total of 91 villages falling under 12 revenue circles in Assam still remain either partly or entirely affected by the floods.
The total number of people still affected is 36,601, ASDMA reported, while around 4323.32 hectares of crop land still remain submerged in the state.
In addition, 11 relief camps and 10 relief distribution centers across the state are still functioning in a bid to provide relief material and refuge to the flood-affected.
Moreover, ASDMA data showed that around 54,780 animals also remain affected due to the fresh flooding in these regions.