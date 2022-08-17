Ensure U-17 WC Is Held In India: SC Tells Centre On FIFA Ban

Hearing the matter of the ban imposed by FIFA on All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday, the Supreme Court of India directed the Centre to take proactive measures to ensure that the Under 17 World Cup is held in the country.

The apex court adjourned the matter till August 22 for the next hearing based on the request of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is appearing for the government.

Solicitor General Mehta told the court that considering the several courses of action, the Centre had taken up the matter with the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and Committee of Administrators (CoA) and some levels of talks has taken place.

The Supreme Court asked the Centre to ensure that the Under 17 World Cup is held in India and take measures to lift the suspension on AIFF.

It may be noted that the international governing body for football, FIFA had announced on Monday night that it had suspended AIFF “with immediate effect”, citing “undue interference by third party”.