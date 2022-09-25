Chandigarh University Case: Army Jawan Held

An Indian Army official was arrested in connection with the 'leaked objectionable videos' case linked to the Chandigarh University in Mohali, said the Indian Army official on Saturday.

According to an Army official, "During the ongoing investigations by Punjab Police in a sensitive case, it has revealed that a serving Army soldier is likely to have been involved in acts chargeable under sections of the IPC and IT Act."

"Immediately on receipt of information from the Police authorities, all possible assistance was extended to Punjab and Arunachal Pradesh Police to arrest the soldier and hand over his custody for further investigations," the official added."Accused army personnel Sanjeev Singh arrested from Sela Pass, Arunachal Pradesh. Transit remand obtained from Ld CJM Bomdilla for production before Mohali court," said DGP Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav The Army official further emphasized that the Indian Army practices zero tolerance towards such acts and will continue to provide all assistance for the early conclusion of the investigation.

Earlier, three accused including a girl student from the college were arrested in connection with the case. She had reportedly said that she had made videos of some girls and sent them to a person in Shimla.

This comes days after the 'objectional videos' row broke out followed by massive protests showcased by the students in Mohali. Protesting students alleged that a student made videos of girls students while taking a bath. The videos were also allegedly posted on social media.

The protesting students had claimed that after the videos went viral, some girl students living in the hostel attempted suicide. However, the police refuted the claim.