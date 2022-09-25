CBI Conducts Nationwide Raids Against Online Child Sexual Abuse

In an internationally coordinated law-enforcement crackdown on the online circulation of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at 59 locations on Saturday in 21 states and a Union Territory.
According to reports, more than 50 suspects are being investigated across the nation.
The agency registered two cases under the appropriate provisions of the Information Technology Act based on input from the Crime Against Children (CAC) unit of Interpol, based in Singapore, which had received it from the New Zealand Police, the officials said.
The agency is interrogating suspects about illicit content found on their electronic devices in an attempt to identify the abusers and victims.
CBI spokesperson said, “It was alleged that a number of Indian citizens were involved in circulation/downloading/transmission of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) using cloud-based storage.”
“The information received in Interpol from Law enforcement authorities of New Zealand was analysed and developed by CBI, and suspected persons were identified to locate and disrupt further distribution,” he added.
The operation is focused on cloud storage, hence the codename "Megha Chakra," which is used by the peddlers to circulate audio-visual content on unlawful sexual activity with minors.
During the raids, multiple electronic devices, including laptops and mobile phones, belonging to more than 50 suspects were recovered.
The spokesperson said, “Preliminary scrutiny of these electronic devices using cyber forensic tools has allegedly revealed the presence of a huge quantity of CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) in a number of electronic devices.”
He asserted that Operation 'Megha Chakra' is one of the most significant CBI-led international operations in recent times.
It was launched as a swift response to organised financial crimes involving cyber-enabled financial exploitation of children and victims spread across various global jurisdictions, necessitating an international response from law enforcement.
The operation was conducted across Haryana, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh among others.