CBI Conducts Nationwide Raids Against Online Child Sexual Abuse

In an internationally coordinated law-enforcement crackdown on the online circulation of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at 59 locations on Saturday in 21 states and a Union Territory.

According to reports, more than 50 suspects are being investigated across the nation.

The agency registered two cases under the appropriate provisions of the Information Technology Act based on input from the Crime Against Children (CAC) unit of Interpol, based in Singapore, which had received it from the New Zealand Police, the officials said.

The agency is interrogating suspects about illicit content found on their electronic devices in an attempt to identify the abusers and victims.

CBI spokesperson said, “It was alleged that a number of Indian citizens were involved in circulation/downloading/transmission of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) using cloud-based storage.”

“The information received in Interpol from Law enforcement authorities of New Zealand was analysed and developed by CBI, and suspected persons were identified to locate and disrupt further distribution,” he added.

The operation is focused on cloud storage, hence the codename "Megha Chakra," which is used by the peddlers to circulate audio-visual content on unlawful sexual activity with minors.