Guwahati: 43-Year-Old Railway Worker's Body Found Inside Rented Space

The body of a 43-year-old man was recovered in Guwahati's Chenikuthi on Sunday, sources said.

The deceased has been identified as a railway cleaner who was living with his family in a rented space in the city's Chenikuthi area. However, so far the identity of the man has not been ascertained.

According to locals, his family had gone to Bihar, and the neighbors reported hearing strange noises inside his house for the past three days. The body was discovered today after authorities were alerted.

The man’s cause of death is yet to be confirmed, and investigations are underway.