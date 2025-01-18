Guwahati Sees Another Tragic Suicide, Woman Found Hanging in Rented House

A tragic incident of suicide was reported in the Guwahati city once again, this time at House No. 5, Monalisa Path, in the Geetanagar area.

Advertisment

On Saturday evening, a 32-year-old woman from Lakhimpur was found hanging inside her rented room.

According to reports, she had locked the door from the inside before taking the extreme step.

Geetanagar Police arrived at the scene and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

As of now, the reason behind the suicide remains unknown.

Earlier today, a youth from Assam’s Dergaon was found dead at his rented space in Guwahati. He was a first-year student at Arya Vidyapeeth College and reportedly committed suicide.

According to sources, Animesh Bora, who hailed from Dergaon’s Kakodonga died by suicide on January 16 (Thursday). Ahead of Bihu, he had gone home and also collected his government-allotted two-wheeler and brought it to Guwahati.

Also Read: 22-Year-Old Woman Found Dead: Guwahati Records 4th Tragedy This Month