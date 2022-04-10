Guwahati: ASCW Accountant Found Hanging Inside Office Room

An employee of the Assam State Commission for Women (ASCW) was found hanging in the office premises at Beltola in Guwahati on Sunday.

The employee was found hanging from the ceiling fan in one of the rooms of the office. He has been identified as Pradeep Talukdar, a resident of Guwahati’s Zoo Road area.

The reason behind his extreme step has not been established yet.

Talukdar, who was employed as an accountant for ASCW, had come to the office in the morning even as the office was not functioning on the weekend.