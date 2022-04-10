Guwahati: Sanjibani Sangha Visit Old Age Home To Conduct Health Check-up

Sanjibani Sangha, an association of lady doctors of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Saturday organised a health check-up for the residents of Gana Sarathi Old Age Home in Guwahati.

The team of women doctors visited the old age home in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidam where they conducted blood tests and physical examinations of the elderly residents.

A statement from Sanjibani Sangha read, “Health check-up was done along with distribution of medicines. Blood sugar estimation and Haemoglobin tests were also done.”

The women doctors’ association also distributed clothes and eatables including ‘Pithas’ and ‘Ladus’ with the state in the mood for upcoming Bihu festival.

Dr. Anjana Moyee Saikia, a member of the doctors’ body said that a total of 25 residents were checked by the team for haemoglobin count, diabetes and blood pressure.