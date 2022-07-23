Assam Govt To Set Up NCDC Wing In Guwahati: Keshab Mahanta

The government of Assam will set up a National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) wing at Rani on the outskirts of Guwahati, health minister Keshab Mahanta said on Friday.

Mahanta was present to select the land for the project. The minister identified the land adjoining the community health centre at Rani in West Guwahati.

During his visit, the health minister also directed officials to expedite the formalities so that the project can begin soon.