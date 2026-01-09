Guwahati: 7 Kg Cannabis Seized in Overnight Op at Mathgharia, 2 Nabbed

The Noonmati police in Guwahati detained two youths and seized seven kilograms of cannabis from their possession. The seizure was made during an operation conducted overnight between January 8 and 9.

The raid was conducted based on a tip-off at the residence of 21-year-old Abinash Thakuria and 18-year-old Suraj Barman, who were renting a house in Mathgharia, Shanti Nagar Path, under the jurisdiction of the Noonmati police station. The duo was nabbed promptly.

According to officials, a substantial, undisclosed amount of cash was also seized from the possession of the duo. Meanwhile, they were operating, possibly involved in the trafficking and peddling of narcotics, without the knowledge of their landlord.

They have been processed for further legal action, officials informed.

City Cops Curbing Cannabis Commerce

This comes a day after three women peddlers were nabbed by the police in Guwahati’s Lalmati area in an operation which resulted in the seizure of six kilograms of cannabis and three mobile phones.

Officials said that the operation was undertaken near Brahmaputra Market at Lalmati, with the police intercepting and apprehending the accused and seizing the contraband. The accused women were identified as Jahanara Begum, alias Kamala of Tarabari, Chakina Khatun of Beharbari, and Asha Begum of Kalgachia.