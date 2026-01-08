Guwahati Police Arrest Three Women Drug Peddlers, Seize 6 Kg Ganja

In an anti-drugs operation, the Basistha Police in Guwahati arrested three women drug peddlers and seized around 6 kgs of illicit ganja from their possession.

Advertisment

The arrested women have been identified as Jahanara Begum alias Kamala of Tarabari, Chakina Khatun of Beharbari, and Asha Begum of Kalgachia. Police also recovered three mobile phones during the operation.

The crackdown was carried out near Brahmaputra Market at Lalmati locality, where the police intercepted the accused and seized the contraband.

According to police sources, the three women had been involved in drug trafficking across various parts of the city for a long period.

Further investigation is underway to trace their network and identify other individuals linked to the racket.

Also Read: Drugs Worth Rs 2,919 Crore Sezied in Five Years: Assam CM