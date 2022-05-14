Guwahati News

Guwahati: 8 Held For Extortion From Local Sellers In Kahilipara

The accused reportedly sought money from a section of the local sellers and business establishments in the locality.
Guwahati: 8 Held For Extortion From Local Sellers In Kahilipara
Eight people were held for extorting money in Guwahati | REPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

As many as eight people were arrested for allegedly extorting money from local business establishments at the weekly market at Dakhingaon in the Kahilipara area of Guwahati on Saturday.

The accused reportedly sought money from a section of the local sellers and business establishments in the locality.

The sellers and shop owners had lodged a complaint with the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC).

Also Read
Indian Fishing Ship Held By Pakistan Maritime Security Agency

An FIR numbered 1172 was also filed in connection with the case at the Dispur police station.

Based on the complaint, police arrested Abdul Mannar, Uin Singh, Haneef Ali, Khalilullah, Ansarul Alam, Mehboob Sheikh, Mumtaj Alam and Diganta Teron.

All of the accused were produced before the court after which they were sent to police custody.

Also Read
Angry Mob Set Driver, Car On Fire After It Runs Over Minor Girl In MP
Extortion
Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC)

Related Stories

No stories found.