Angry Mob Set Driver, Car On Fire After It Runs Over Minor Girl In MP

The multi-utility vehicle had run over a minor girl after which the angry mob set it on fire and threw the driver into the flames resulting in his death.
The driver of a vehicle was killed after an angry mob set his vehicle on fire in the Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh, an official informed on Saturday.

Prior to that, the multi-utility vehicle had run over a minor girl after which the angry mob set it on fire and threw the driver into the flames resulting in his death.

The officiating superintendent of police (SP) Sakharam Sengar was quoted by PTI as saying that the pick-up vehicle had run over a six-year-old girl at night on Friday at the Barjhar crossing, some 38 kilometers from the district headquarters, following which the people set the vehicle on fire.

Sengar said, “A mob caught driver Magan Singh (43), thrashed him, set the vehicle on fire and pushed him into the flames. The driver sustained severe burn wounds and was rushed to Dahod in Gujarat for advanced health care, but he died on Saturday.”

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against unidentified persons based on a video of the incident which went viral on social media. Police are making all efforts to arrest those culpable, he added.

