Indian Fishing Ship Held By Pakistan Maritime Security Agency

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency has apprehended an Indian fishing boat named Al Kirmani, officials informed on Saturday.
Eight crew members were onboard the boat when it was captured near India’s maritime boundary with Pakistan late on Friday night, reported ANI.
Meanwhile, there have also been unverified reports of the Pakistani agency firing on the Indian fisherman. Officials said that the claims were being ascertained.
It may be noted that the Border Security Force (BSF) had seized a Pakistani fishing boat from the Harami Nala area in Gujarat’s Bhuj, earlier on May 4.
However, apart from fish and fishing nets, nothing suspicious came out of the seized boat after it was searched thoroughly.
Furthermore, a team of Gujarat ATS and the Indian Coast Guard had intercepted a boat named Al Hajj on May 2, within 14 nautical miles from the international maritime border line (IMBL) and seized heroin worth Rs 280 crore, while on April 4, BSF had seized another Pakistani fishing boat inside Indian territory.