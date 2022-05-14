Indian Fishing Ship Held By Pakistan Maritime Security Agency

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency has apprehended an Indian fishing boat named Al Kirmani, officials informed on Saturday.

Eight crew members were onboard the boat when it was captured near India’s maritime boundary with Pakistan late on Friday night, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, there have also been unverified reports of the Pakistani agency firing on the Indian fisherman. Officials said that the claims were being ascertained.

It may be noted that the Border Security Force (BSF) had seized a Pakistani fishing boat from the Harami Nala area in Gujarat’s Bhuj, earlier on May 4.