Guwahati: 96 Flags Hoisted On Bhupen Hazarika’s 96th Birth Anniversary At Kalakshetra

As many as 96 flags were hoisted on Thursday by eminent personalities from Assam in Sankardev Kalakshetra for the 96th birth anniversary of legendary Assamese singer Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

The Dr Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust has organised a two-day programme at Kalakshetra to celebrate birth anniversary of Bhupen Hazarika.

The eminent personalities who hoisted the flags belonged to different fields such as college professors, art and crafts and so on.

The main flag was hoisted by eminent Sattriya dancer Jatin Goswami.

There were three main flags which included Dr Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust flag, Kalakshetra flag and commemorative flag made especially for the ocassion.

A member of the Cultural Trust said, “In the two-day programme, Bhupendra Jyoti magazine promotion is scheduled.”

“In the evening inside Madhabdev Kalakshetra various cultural programmes will be organised where Assamese artists will sing songs, and also awards will be distributed,” he added.

The two-day programme had started on Wednesday where students from different educational institutions in Assam took part in singing competition organised by the Trust.

Meanwhile, few programmes are also organised at Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi in Jalukbari.