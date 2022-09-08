Committee Probing Recruitment Scam Serves Notice To APSC Chairman

The committee appointed to look into the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment scam has served a notice to the newly appointed chairman Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury.

According to reports, IAS officer BB Dev Choudhury was served the notice by the committee formed to probe the matter, headed by retired Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma in connection with the scam in the CCE 2014.

Choudhury, who was appointed chairman of APSC on August 18, had served as the principal controller of examination (PCE) during CCE 2014 when the scam took place.

Last month, Choudhury had become the first ever APSC chairman who had an ACS background and had later gained the rank of IAS through promotion. He replaced Dr. Ajanta Nath, who had been appointed to the position as an in-charge.