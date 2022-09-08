Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Begins Padyatra from Kanyakumari

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday began the second day of Bharat Jodo Yatra from Agasteeswaram town of Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu along with senior party leaders to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre, to awaken the people of the country to dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation and political centralisation.

Senior leaders including party MPs KC Venugopal, P Chidambaram, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and others participated in 'Padyatra' along with Rahul Gandhi.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the tricolour belongs to every religion, state and language, but it is under attack today by the BJP and the RSS that are dividing India on lines of religion and language.

Speaking at the launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra at a rally on Wednesday, he said every single institution of the country is under attack as he sought the support of the people to help keep the country united.

A 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will be undertaken by Rahul Gandhi which will be completed in 150 days and cover as many as 12 states.

After reaching Kerala on September 11, the Yatra will traverse through the state for the next 18 days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi slammed the Bhartiya Janata Party and said that the opposition was not scared of the BJP.

His remarks came while addressing the rally on its inaugural day in the evening hours.

"They (BJP) think they can frighten the opposition using CBI, ED and IT. The problem is they don't understand Indian people. Indian people don't get scared. Not a single opposition leader is going to be scared of the BJP," said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

He further highlighted the importance of the Indian tricolour and called out the BJP for allegedly treating it as their personal property.

"It gives me great joy to begin Bharat Jodo Yatra from this beautiful place. The national flag represents the religion and language of every single person living in this country. They (BJP and RSS) think that this flag is their personal property," he added.

As the party begins the nationwide yatra, some pertinent questions arise about the lodging and fooding of Rahul Gandhi. However, the party has made it clear that he will not stay in any hotel but rather will complete the entire journey in a simple manner.

Rahul Gandhi will stay in the container for the next 150 days. Sleeping beds, toilets and AC are also installed in some of the containers. During the journey, the temperature and environment will differ in many areas. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places.