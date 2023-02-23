Guwahati: Accident At Jalukbari; Truck Diver, Co-pilot Stuck For Hours

The driver and the co-pilot of a truck were seriously injured in a road accident that took place at Jalukbari in Guwahati on Wednesday night.
As per reports, the driver of the truck lost control and rammed into a divider on the national highway causing the accident. The truck was coming from Amingaon and was headed towards Jalukbari when the incident took place.
The driver and his co-pilot sustained grave injuries in the accident. After the major collision, they remained trapped inside the cockpit of the truck for several hours, according to witnesses.
The truck that was involved in the accident had registration numbers AS 17 C 0293. It was badly damaged following the accident, police informed.
Later on, Jalukbari traffic police arrived at the scene of the accident and with the help of locals, managed to get the two injured out of the truck. They were shifted to a hospital in a serious condition where they are undergoing treatment.
Earlier on February 17, at least three people including a minor were killed in a tragic road accident in the Dhemaji district of Assam. Moreover, six others were injured in the accident and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The incident occurred at the Telam Lakhipathar area near Jonai in Dhemaji. As per reports, the four wheeler hit one motorcycle, one scooty and a bicycle causing the accident.
A police officer of Dhemaji said, "One person died on the spot and two others including a minor girl succumbed to their injuries at hospital."
Last month, another tragic road accident was reported in Assam amidst Saraswati puja festivities and the 74th Republic Day celebrations. The mishap was reported at Khumtai in Golaghat district where two bikers were killed in a head-on collision.
The deceased youths were identified as Hemanta Baruah and Rahul Bawori. According to information, both the bikers collided head-on with each other on the national highway near Kamar Gaon, killing them on the spot.
Another person was critically injured in the accident, sources informed, adding that he had been rushed to a nearby medical centre for treatment.