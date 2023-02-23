Guwahati: Accident At Jalukbari; Truck Diver, Co-pilot Stuck For Hours

The driver and the co-pilot of a truck were seriously injured in a road accident that took place at Jalukbari in Guwahati on Wednesday night.

As per reports, the driver of the truck lost control and rammed into a divider on the national highway causing the accident. The truck was coming from Amingaon and was headed towards Jalukbari when the incident took place.

The driver and his co-pilot sustained grave injuries in the accident. After the major collision, they remained trapped inside the cockpit of the truck for several hours, according to witnesses.

The truck that was involved in the accident had registration numbers AS 17 C 0293. It was badly damaged following the accident, police informed.

Later on, Jalukbari traffic police arrived at the scene of the accident and with the help of locals, managed to get the two injured out of the truck. They were shifted to a hospital in a serious condition where they are undergoing treatment.

Earlier on February 17, at least three people including a minor were killed in a tragic road accident in the Dhemaji district of Assam. Moreover, six others were injured in the accident and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.