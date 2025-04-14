Guwahati: Actor Held After Woman Alleges Threat to Leak Her Photo

Actor and fitness trainer Bhaskar Tamuly has been arrested in connection with a harassment case filed by a young woman at the Panbazar Women Police Station.

According to the complaint, Tamuly allegedly threatened to circulate the woman’s personal photographs on social media. Based on the allegations, a case (Case No. 39/25) was registered against him under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita — 123, 351(3), 78, 79, 296, and 117(2) — along with relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, including Sections 67 and 67(a).

Following his arrest, Tamuly has been detained at the Panbazar Women Police Station. He is scheduled to be produced before the court tomorrow, after which police are likely to seek his custody for further investigation.