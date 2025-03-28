Guwahati: Advocate General Devajit Saikia Resigns from Bar Association

Assam’s Advocate General, Devajit Saikia, has resigned from the Bar Association, citing a conflict of interest regarding the state government's policy on the relocation of the Gauhati High Court.

Saikia formally submitted his resignation letter to Kamal Nayan Choudhury, President of the Bar Association. Explaining his decision, he stated that as the Advocate General, he is obligated to support the government's policies, including those concerning the relocation of the High Court. However, continuing as a member of the Bar Association while the body takes a different stance on the issue would have led to complications.

"In my capacity as Advocate General, I am bound to uphold the government's policy on the relocation of the High Court. Under such circumstances, it would be difficult for me to remain a member of the Bar Association while the association holds a contrary position," Saikia remarked.

His resignation highlights the growing divide between the legal fraternity and the government over the proposed High Court relocation, a matter that has sparked significant debate within legal circles.