Guwahati Airport Commissions Fuel Farm to Streamline Refueling

In a major stride towards enhancing operational efficiency and promoting sustainable aviation practices, the Guwahati International Airport Ltd. (GIAL), operator of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), has commissioned an Open Access Fuel Farm and Aircraft Fueling Facility.

Advertisment

Developed through the acquisition of infrastructure from various oil marketing companies (OMCs) operating at the airport, the new facility marks a significant advancement in streamlining aircraft refuelling operations. A cutting-edge jet fuel storage facility with a state-of-the-art hydrant refuelling system is also set to be commissioned on the airside within the next 24 months.

The Open Access model is designed to optimise the fuel handling supply chain by providing a common carrier system for jet fuel distribution. This eliminates the need for duplicating infrastructure and reduces overall operational costs. By removing entry barriers for new jet fuel marketers, the model fosters healthy competition, widens the choice for airlines, and ultimately brings down the cost of fueling services.

The hydrant refueling system, once operational, will enable a faster, safer, and more efficient fueling process for aircraft. This development is expected to significantly enhance turnaround time and fuel delivery precision while minimizing environmental impact.

A first-of-its-kind initiative at LGBI Airport, the Open Access Fuel Farm reflects the airport’s commitment to innovation, efficiency, and sustainability in aviation infrastructure. GIAL, under the management of Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. (AAHL), continues to invest in world-class facilities to position Guwahati as a key aviation hub in the Northeast and beyond.

About the Open Access Fuel Farm

An Open Access Fuel Farm is a collaborative fueling infrastructure that allows multiple oil marketing companies to operate on a level playing field. It enables airlines to procure jet fuel from a vendor of their choice based on commercial agreements, thus optimizing costs, enhancing service flexibility, and encouraging market competitiveness.

About Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL)

GIAL operates as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) between Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. (a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) under a 50-year concession agreement. The airport, located approximately 26 kilometers from Guwahati city in Borjhar, is the primary international gateway to Northeast India and plays a vital role in regional connectivity. Named after Assam's first Chief Minister, Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi, LGBI Airport offers a wide range of passenger amenities and is central to AAHL’s vision of a hub-and-spoke aviation model across India.