New Guwahati Airport Terminal Begins Operations

The new state-of-the-art terminal of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati officially began operations on Sunday, with passengers seen leaving the airport after their flight landed there.

The terminal has been built using around 140 metric tonnes of indigenous bamboo and is inspired by the Foxtail Orchid and the greenery of Kaziranga, reflecting the rich natural heritage of Assam. It is capable of handling close to 1.3 crore passengers annually and has been constructed for Rs 5,000 crore, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed, terming it a new chapter in Assam’s aviation industry.

According to reports, private airline Akasa Air became the first carrier to land its flight at the new Guwahati airport terminal, signalling the start of services for flyers. The flight arrived from Mumbai and landed at around 5:05 pm before departing for a round-trip back to the financial capital.

Sarma reached the terminal to flag off the return flight, accompanied by dignitaries, including the chief secretary Dr Ravi Kota, among others. Jeet Adani, son of industrialist Gautam Adani, was also seen alongside Chief Minister Sarma. Notably, the Adani Group was behind the construction of the terminal, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 20 last year.