IPL 2022: KKR Handed 2nd Loss As DC Score Highest Team Total

Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match played at Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.

Upbeat from their victory in the last match over Mumbai Indians (MI), KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer decided to bowl first after winning the toss.

Put to bat, DC amassed this edition’s highest team total, scoring 215 at the loss of five wickets in their 20 overs. The DC innings was propelled by openers Prithvi Shaw (51) and David Waner (61).

The explosive start put DC in a strong position to put on a massive total which they did. Captain Rishabh Pant scored 27 while at the end of the innings Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur also played important knocks to take the total past 200.

For KKR, the hero with the bat in their last outing, Pat Cummins was the most expensive bowler who went for 51 off his four overs. Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy were also hit hard and went for 48 and 44 respectively. The pair also picked a wicket each for KKR.