IPL 2022: KKR Handed 2nd Loss As DC Score Highest Team Total
Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match played at Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.
Upbeat from their victory in the last match over Mumbai Indians (MI), KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer decided to bowl first after winning the toss.
Put to bat, DC amassed this edition’s highest team total, scoring 215 at the loss of five wickets in their 20 overs. The DC innings was propelled by openers Prithvi Shaw (51) and David Waner (61).
The explosive start put DC in a strong position to put on a massive total which they did. Captain Rishabh Pant scored 27 while at the end of the innings Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur also played important knocks to take the total past 200.
For KKR, the hero with the bat in their last outing, Pat Cummins was the most expensive bowler who went for 51 off his four overs. Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy were also hit hard and went for 48 and 44 respectively. The pair also picked a wicket each for KKR.
Sunil Narine had a better outing with the ball, giving away 21 runs and taking two wickets, while compatriot Andre Russell, who bowled two overs, got one too.
Chasing the huge total, KKR managed to score 171 in reply, having lost all their wickets with four balls to left to play. Ajinkya Rahane was again poor and went after scoring only eight runs, while Venkatesh Iyer, who anchored KKR’s innings against MI, was also sent home after scoring 18 runs.
Skipper Shreyas Iyer had a better outing with the bat for KKR, who scored 54 runs before being dismissed with KKR at 117 for the loss of four wickets. The only other significant contributions were from Nitish Rana, who scored 30 and Andre Russell, who scored 24 runs.
Kuldeep Yadav, previously of KKR, had an excellent day with the ball as he took four wickets including important wickets of the KKR skipper and hard-hitters Cummins and Narine. Khaleel Ahmed took three wickets, while Shardul Thakur picked two to hand KKR their second loss of the season.