Rejoice Cricket Fans! Barsapara In Talks To Host Ind-SL ODI In Jan

In welcomed news for cricket fans in Assam, talks are ongoing for a one-day international match to be organised at the ACA Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

According to reports, talks are underway to allocate one of the one-day international (ODI) matches of the India – Sri Lanka series to the Guwahati stadium.

The Sri Lankan Cricket team is slated to tour India in the month of January, next year. In that regard, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) team will be coming to Guwahati in order to conduct inspections of the stadium.

The BCCI officials are scheduled to arrive on January 1 for the inspection, after which it will be finalized whether the Barsapara Stadium is deemed fit to host an ODI match.

Meanwhile, the ground team at the Barsapara Stadium has initiated preparations to get the ground ready for the match.