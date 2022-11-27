Rejoice Cricket Fans! Barsapara In Talks To Host Ind-SL ODI In Jan

In welcomed news for cricket fans in Assam, talks are ongoing for a one-day international match to be organised at the ACA Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
According to reports, talks are underway to allocate one of the one-day international (ODI) matches of the India – Sri Lanka series to the Guwahati stadium.
The Sri Lankan Cricket team is slated to tour India in the month of January, next year. In that regard, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) team will be coming to Guwahati in order to conduct inspections of the stadium.
The BCCI officials are scheduled to arrive on January 1 for the inspection, after which it will be finalized whether the Barsapara Stadium is deemed fit to host an ODI match.
Meanwhile, the ground team at the Barsapara Stadium has initiated preparations to get the ground ready for the match.
It may be noted that the match between the two Asian giants that is in talks to be played in Guwahati, is scheduled to take place on January 12.
The ACA Barsapara Cricket Stadium played host to South Africa last time out in a T20 International, in the second of the three match bilateral series in October, this year.
It was the first match after the debacle in January 2020 when after rain washed away the first match of the T20 series against Sri Lanka, ground staff were seen trying out different methods to get the pitch dry leading to a comedy of errors, criticized heavily.
The October 2022 match against South Africa was also not short of its fare share of controversies with play getting interrupted on separate occasions, once due to faulty floodlights and again due to a snake entering the field of play.