Karan Johar Comes To Aid, Donates Rs 11 Lakhs Flood Relief Ops In Assam

Filmmaker Karan Johar donated Rs 11 lakhs to the flood relief fund of the Chief Minister for relief operations in flood affected regions of Assam, tweeted CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday.

The bollywood filmmaker is among several celebrities to come forward and help at a time of dire crisis in Assam after floods ravaged several parts of the state.

CM Sarma took to Twitter to express his gratitude towards the filmmaker. He wrote, “Grateful to film producer Shri @karanjohar and Dharma Productions for contributing Rs 11 lakh to CM Relief Fund.”

Meanwhile, the Assam CM also appreciated director Rohit Shetty, who rallied the entire bollywood into making donations towards the CM’s flood relief fund.