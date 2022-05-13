Sanskritik Sourabh Award For Pratidin Time's Dwijen Das

Dwijen Das, a media person associated with Pratidin Time was handed the Sanskritik Sourabh award by the Janagoshthiya Sanskritik Oikya Mancha, Asom on Thursday.
The cultural forum presented the awards to 50 people from different walks of life, for their contributions in the fields of society, literature, culture and many more.
The awards were handed during an event organized at Ghogora gaon in Khetri in the Kamrup metropolitan district of Assam. The event was a part of ongoing seven-day Bihu celebrations from May 9 to May 15.
Dwijen Das was recognized and awarded the prestigious Sanskritik Sourabh award for his distinguished work in the field of culture at various times over the years.