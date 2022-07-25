Guwahati: Bimal Ch Goswami Memorial Sport Climbing Championship Concludes

The third iteration of Bimal Ch Goswami Memorial IMF North East Zonal Sport Climbing Championship successfully concluded on Monday. The two-day event began on July 23 at the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) campus in Guwahati’s Lalmati.

The event had been organised jointly by the Assam Sport Climbing Association (ASCA), Assam Mountaineering Association (AMA) and IIE in the memory of Bimal Ch. Goswami, who was one of the pioneers to promote Sport Climbing in the North Eastern Region of India and a veteran mountaineer of Assam.

Including Assam, interested athletes from all over the Northeast from Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim took part in the event. A total of 54 participants won medals at the three events – lead, speed, and bouldering which was organised at three levels of sub-junior, junior and senior levels.

The winners will get the opportunity to take part in the next stage at the national level event in the upcoming days.

The memorial competition is organised every year, though in light of the pandemic, the competitions had been stalled for the past two years.

Meanwhile, the chief guest at the closing ceremony was acting chief justice of Gauhati High Court, N. Kotiswar Singh who attended the event alongside his wife.