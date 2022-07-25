Olympic Medalist Lovlina Borgohain Alleges Mental Harassment

Tokyo Olympics medalist and ace boxer from Assam Lovlina Borgohain on Monday alleged mental harassment due the dirty “politics” affecting her preparations ahead of Commonwealth Games 2022 scheduled to begin from July 28 in Birmingham.

Borgohain in a Twitter post alleged that the coaches that trained her to bronze medal victory in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 were being replaced causing disruptions in her training regime.

She said that her training process has been completely halted just eight days ahead of the tournament due to the politics behind the scenes.

In a long post in Hindi, Borgohain wrote, “With a heavy heart am admitting of harassment. Every time, the coaches who trained me and helped me to win a medal at the Olympics, are replaced affecting my training process and performance in the competitions.”

She said, “One of my coaches, Sandhya Gurung is a Dronacharya awardee. At times, my coaches have to put in several requests to be included for my training even in the camps. This is seriously hampering my training and my mental health.”