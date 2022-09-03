Guwahati: Body Found Under Mysterious Circumstances in Beltola

The body of a youth was recovered under mysterious circumstances inside a room at Beltola in Guwahati on Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as Rupjyoti Sarma, a resident of Shanti Gram Housing Complex of Jayanagar area in the city.
According to sources, the body was recovered from his friend’s rental room in Udyan area of Beltola.
The room was locked from outside when his body was discovered, his family alleged.
Meanwhile, Basistha Police arrested the owner of the room Rahul Ali in connection to the case and initiated an investigation into the matter.
It is suspected the Rupjyoti died due to drug overdose, however, the exact cause of his death will be ascertained after a post-mortem, police said.
Further investigation is on.
Earlier last month, the body of a young woman was recovered inside a rented room in Assam’s North Guwahati.
Sources said that the woman was strangled to death by the accused before fleeing the scene.