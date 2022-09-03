Guwahati: Body Found Under Mysterious Circumstances in Beltola

The body of a youth was recovered under mysterious circumstances inside a room at Beltola in Guwahati on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Rupjyoti Sarma, a resident of Shanti Gram Housing Complex of Jayanagar area in the city.

According to sources, the body was recovered from his friend’s rental room in Udyan area of Beltola.

The room was locked from outside when his body was discovered, his family alleged.

Meanwhile, Basistha Police arrested the owner of the room Rahul Ali in connection to the case and initiated an investigation into the matter.