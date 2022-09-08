Guwahati: Body Of Man With Gash On Head Found In Basistha

The mortal remains of a person was spotted by locals in Guwahati’s Basistha area in the intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday.
According to reports, the residents of Basistha’s number 5 by-lane spotted the body of a person lying on the side of the road, last night.
The deceased person was identified as Sushanta Majumdar. After spotting the body, the locals of the area informed the police after which a police team reached the spot.
The body had visible signs of injuries on his head. Police said that prima facie, it looked like a case of homicide. The man was believed to be in his fifties, they added.
Officials took the body into custody and initiated an investigation into the incident.
Meanwhile, the deceased reportedly owned a business establishment in the by-lane. Police said that the incident might have happened when he shut his store last night and was headed home.
Moreover, the family of the deceased have cried foul, stating that they suspect Majumdar was murdered and his body was left there by some miscreants. They have demanded a proper investigation into the matter.