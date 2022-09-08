Guwahati: Body Of Man With Gash On Head Found In Basistha

The mortal remains of a person was spotted by locals in Guwahati’s Basistha area in the intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday.

According to reports, the residents of Basistha’s number 5 by-lane spotted the body of a person lying on the side of the road, last night.

The deceased person was identified as Sushanta Majumdar. After spotting the body, the locals of the area informed the police after which a police team reached the spot.

The body had visible signs of injuries on his head. Police said that prima facie, it looked like a case of homicide. The man was believed to be in his fifties, they added.