PM Modi To Inaugurate 'Kartavya Path' Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ‘Kartavya Path’ at India Gate in New Delhi at 7 pm on Thursday.
According to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), it symbolizes a shift from erstwhile Rajpath, which being an icon of power, to Kartavya Path, an example of public ownership and empowerment.
The PMO statement read, “These steps are in line with Prime Minister's second Panch Pran for New India in Amrit Kaal: remove any trace of the colonial mindset.
Rajpath and the adjoining areas of Centra Vista Avenue had been witnessing pressure of increasing traffic of visitors over the years, putting undue stress on its infrastructure.
The PMO mentioned that basic amenities including public toilets, drinking water, street furniture and adequate parking space are not there. In addition, there is inadequate signage, poor maintenance of water features and haphazard parking.
“Also, a need was felt to organise the Republic Day parade and other National events in a less disruptive manner with minimal restrictions on public movement. The redevelopment has been done bearing these concerns in mind while also ensuring the integrity and continuity of architectural character,” the statement added.
The Kartavya Path will have beautiful landscapes, lawns with walkways, added green spaces, refurbished canals, new amenity blocks, improved signages and vending kiosks.
Moreover, public there will get access to new pedestrian underpasses, improved parking spaces, new exhibition panels and upgraded night lighting in addition to some other features.
Among other things, it will also include a number of sustainability features like solid waste management, stormwater management, recycling of used water, rainwater harvesting, water conservation and energy-efficient lighting systems.