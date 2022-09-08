Google Pays Tribute To Xudha Kontho With Doodle On 96th Birth Anniversary

Google paid tribute to legendary Assamese playback singer, lyricist, musician, poet, actor and filmmaker, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on his 96th birth anniversary on Thursday with its signature ‘Doodle’.

Lovingly known as Xudha Kontho, he has worked in hundreds of films in a career spanning six decades. Hazarika, who passed away in 2011, had also served as an MLA in the Assam assembly between 1967 and 1972.

The Google Doodle created on the occasion depicts the legendary singer playing the harmonium. It was created by Mumbai-based guest artist Rutuja Mali.

Born on September 8, 1926 in Assam’s Sadiya, Hazarika grew up in an environment of songs and folk tales of the life along the Brahmaputra River. His first song was recorded at the tender age of 10.

After completing his intermediate in Arts in 1942 and MA from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in 1946, he moved to the United States where he lived in New York for five years and completed his doctorate (PhD) in Mass Communication from Columbia University in 1952.