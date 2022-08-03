Guwahati: Body Of Woman Found Stuffed Inside Gunny Sack

In a shocking incident in Guwahati, the body of a woman was found near Bamunimaidam on Wednesday.
According to reports, the body was found early today morning stuffed inside a gunny sack and left behind on the side of the road at Bhaskar nagar.
A team of police rushed to the spot after receiving information of the incident. They said that from the looks of it, the deceased was a youth.
Officials further informed that prima facie, it looked like a case of homicide, however, further details will emerge after the autopsy.
In that regard, the body was sent to a hospital for post-mortem.
Meanwhile, the identity of the victim is yet to be established. Police have registered a case and have initiated an investigation into the matter.
It may be noted that several bodies have been recovered from different parts of the city indicating a rise in crime in Guwahati.
As many as 15 bodies were reportedly recovered in Guwahati since the turn of the year. As recently as July 31, a youth was found dead with a rod pierced into his body in the city’s Basistha area.
On July 24, another unidentified body was found in the wilderness near Satmile area in the outskirts of Guwahati. They body had started decaying when the foul smell from it attracted locals who found the body.