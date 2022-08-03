Guwahati: Body Of Woman Found Stuffed Inside Gunny Sack

In a shocking incident in Guwahati, the body of a woman was found near Bamunimaidam on Wednesday.

According to reports, the body was found early today morning stuffed inside a gunny sack and left behind on the side of the road at Bhaskar nagar.

A team of police rushed to the spot after receiving information of the incident. They said that from the looks of it, the deceased was a youth.

Officials further informed that prima facie, it looked like a case of homicide, however, further details will emerge after the autopsy.

In that regard, the body was sent to a hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the identity of the victim is yet to be established. Police have registered a case and have initiated an investigation into the matter.