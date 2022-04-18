Guwahati: Body Recovered Under Ulubari Flyover

A dead body was recovered under mysterious circumstances from under the flyover at Ulubari in Guwahati on Monday.
The recent discovery is in line with dead bodies appearing at several parts of the city.
Prima facie, it is unknown whether the person died of natural causes or if there was any foul play involved.
Following the recovery of the body, police were informed about it and they reached the spot to take over proceedings.
Meanwhile, a local shopkeeper said that the deceased was aged about 35 to 40 years.
He said, "We came around in the morining to find him lying lifeless under the flyover. He used to roam around in the area and by seeing him, we got the impression that he was mentally disturbed."
"He used to come around and we the shopkeepers would hand him biscuits and water. Today when we came around, we thought he was sleeping but after a while we understood that he was dead," he added