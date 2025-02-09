Guwahati: Brick-Laden Truck Crashes into House in Noonmati, Driver Injured

In an unfortunate incident, a brick-laden truck lost control and crashed into a residential house in the Bathou Nagar area of Guwahati's Noonmati.

As per sources, the truck, bearing registration number AS 01 NC 2684, veered off the road and collided with the house located below the lane.

As a result, the house suffered extensive damage, and a nearby temple within the premises was also destroyed. The truck driver sustained minor injuries, but fortunately, no residents of the house were injured in the crash.

Officials from the Noonmati Traffic Branch arrived at the scene to investigate the incident.