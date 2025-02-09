Subscribe

0

Advertisment
Guwahati News Top Stories

Guwahati: Brick-Laden Truck Crashes into House in Noonmati, Driver Injured

As per sources, the truck, bearing registration number AS 01 NC 2684, veered off the road and collided with the house located below the lane.

author-image
Pratidin Time
New Update
Brick-Laden Truck Collides with House in Noonmati

Guwahati: Brick-Laden Truck Crashes into House in Noonmati, Driver Injured

In an unfortunate incident, a brick-laden truck lost control and crashed into a residential house in the Bathou Nagar area of Guwahati's Noonmati.

Advertisment

As per sources, the truck, bearing registration number AS 01 NC 2684, veered off the road and collided with the house located below the lane.

As a result, the house suffered extensive damage, and a nearby temple within the premises was also destroyed. The truck driver sustained minor injuries, but fortunately, no residents of the house were injured in the crash.

Officials from the Noonmati Traffic Branch arrived at the scene to investigate the incident.

Guwahati traffic Police