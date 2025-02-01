Guwahati: Vehicle Carrying Goods Worth ₹2 Lakh Destroyed in Fire Near Gita Mandir

A TATA ACE vehicle carrying food supplies caught fire near Gita Mandir, a prominent area in Guwahati.

As per reports, the vehicle, which was transporting goods to a shop, reportedly had its engine overheat, leading to the ignition of the fire. The vehicle contained goods worth approximately 1.5 to 2 lakh rupees.

The incident took place near the Gitanagar waterway. The vehicle was completely engulfed in flames, resulting in the destruction of the vehicle, which had an estimated value of 7 to 8 lakh rupees.

Local police from Noonmati arrived at the scene, and with the help of the fire brigade and local residents, they were able to bring the fire under control.

