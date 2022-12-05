Assam: 400 Kgs Cannabis Seized At Tripura Border

A massive consignment of cannabis weighing around 400 kilograms was seized by police at Churaibari along the Assam-Tripura state border on Sunday.

According to reports, Karimganj Police laid a trap based on specific information of a possible drug trafficking bid going down. In the operation, police intercepted a truck coming from Tripura.

The truck bearing registration numbers TR 01 C 1871, was checked by officials at the checking point upon which a total of 40 packages were recovered, which contained around 400 kilograms of cannabis.

Officials informed that the truck was coming in from Agartala and was headed to Assam. One person, the driver of the truck was arrested on charges of smuggling the cannabis, added police.

The massive seizure is believed to be worth around Rs 20 lakhs in the international markets.

It may be noted that on November 14, in a joint operation, the Assam Police and the Government Railway Police seized 29 kilograms of cannabis from a train at Lumding railway station in Hojai district.