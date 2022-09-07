Guwahati: Car Showroom At Basistha Gutted In Massive Fire

Massive flames engulfed a motor vehicles showroom in Guwahati’s Basistha area in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to reports, the massive fire broke out at an Isuzu and Benelli showrooms on national highway 37 near Basistha.

The showrooms reportedly belonged to Prag News owner Sanjive Narain. They were entirely gutted in the fire.

The reason behind the major fire is believed to be an electrical short circuit, said officials who reached the spot. Moreover, a cylinder inside the premises also caught fire and exploded, spreading the flames further, added officials.