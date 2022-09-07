Guwahati: Car Showroom At Basistha Gutted In Massive Fire

Massive flames engulfed a motor vehicles showroom in Guwahati’s Basistha area in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
According to reports, the massive fire broke out at an Isuzu and Benelli showrooms on national highway 37 near Basistha.
The showrooms reportedly belonged to Prag News owner Sanjive Narain. They were entirely gutted in the fire.
The reason behind the major fire is believed to be an electrical short circuit, said officials who reached the spot. Moreover, a cylinder inside the premises also caught fire and exploded, spreading the flames further, added officials.
Meanwhile, as many as eight fire tenders were rushed to the site of the incident and after struggling for a while, they were able to douse the flames.
Several cars inside the showroom were completely gutted in the fire causing damages to the tune of lakhs.
However, several vehicles stored in the backside of the showroom were saved from the flames due to the quick action of the fire department in bringing the fire under control.
In addition, there have been no reports of any casualties or injuries in the incident so far.