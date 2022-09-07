Rahul Gandhi To Launch Congress' Massive Bharat Jodo Yatra Today

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s memorial in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur ahead of launching the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari on Wednesday.

Gandhi will also attend an event at the Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam in Kanyakumari where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will hand over a Khadi national flag to him for the launch of the yatra, informed party sources.

The yatra which will be around 3,500 kilometers long has been dubbed by the Congress as the longest march in the country in over the last century. It will be launched at around 5 pm today with a rally and the ‘padyatra’ or march will begin from Thursday morning.