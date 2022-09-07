India, Bangladesh Sign 2 MoUs To Strengthen Railway Cooperation

India and Bangladesh on Tuesday signed two memorandums of understanding (MoU) to deepen the inter-governmental railway cooperation between the two countries.
This comes after the visit of the multi-sectoral scoping Indian Railways delegation to Bangladesh in April this year and the recent meeting between the Minister of railways of India and the Bangladesh railway minister on June 1, 2022.
The MoUs were signed and exchanged during Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina’s four-day visit of India.
The two MoUs signed include “Training of Bangladesh Railway Employees in the Training Institute of Indian Railways” and “Collaboration in IT Systems such as FOIS and other IT applications for Bangladesh Railway”.
The purpose of the MoU is to provide the framework of cooperation and facilitate training of employees of Bangladesh Railway at the Indian institutes of Indian Railways including field visits.
This will include the designing, coordinating, and conducting seminars, workshops and classroom and fields training.
Moreover, Indian Railways will also coordinate with officials of the Ministry of railways of the government of Bangladesh including the visit and assisting in setting up and improving training facilities in Bangladesh and study requirements.
The MoU which relates to collaborating IT systems will be for all aspects of computerization like passenger ticketing, freight operations and control office, train inquiry system, digitization of asset managemnent, HR and Finance infrastructure in Bangladesh Raiaalway, ministry of railway of the government of India through Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS) will offer IT solutions to Bangladesh.