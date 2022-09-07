India, Bangladesh Sign 2 MoUs To Strengthen Railway Cooperation

India and Bangladesh on Tuesday signed two memorandums of understanding (MoU) to deepen the inter-governmental railway cooperation between the two countries.

This comes after the visit of the multi-sectoral scoping Indian Railways delegation to Bangladesh in April this year and the recent meeting between the Minister of railways of India and the Bangladesh railway minister on June 1, 2022.

The MoUs were signed and exchanged during Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina’s four-day visit of India.

The two MoUs signed include “Training of Bangladesh Railway Employees in the Training Institute of Indian Railways” and “Collaboration in IT Systems such as FOIS and other IT applications for Bangladesh Railway”.

The purpose of the MoU is to provide the framework of cooperation and facilitate training of employees of Bangladesh Railway at the Indian institutes of Indian Railways including field visits.