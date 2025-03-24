Guwahati: Child Dies After Debris Falls from Building in Chatribari

Guwahati witnessed a heart-wrenching incident on Monday evening when a child lost her life after being struck by falling debris from a building in Chatribari.

The incident occurred around 5 PM when a piece of stone fell from the upper floors of the Sipani Complex building while the child was lying down. She succumbed to her injuries on the spot.

Her body has been sent to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) morgue for further procedures.

Local residents have raised serious allegations that the building in question was constructed illegally, sparking outrage in the area.

Following the incident, Paltan Bazar police arrived at the scene and have launched an investigation