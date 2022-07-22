Guwahati To Host T20I Match Against South Africa In October

Guwahati's Barsapara cricket stadium will again play host to an international cricket match in October with the venues confirmed for the upcoming home series against South Africa.
Ahead of the T20 World Cup scheduled to begin from October 16, this year, the Indian cricket team will play against Australia and South Africa.
With the venues decided for the three-match home series against Australia, Guwahati will again get an opportunity to host a T20 international match in the series against South Africa.
According to reports, Guwahati has been selected alongside Thiruvananthapuram and Indore to host the second of the three T20s to be played on October 1.
The T20 series against Australia will be played from September 20 to 25 followed by the T20 series against South Africa from September 28 to October 3.
It may be noted that this is the first match since the debacle at Guwahati’s Barsapara stadium in January 2020.
After rain washed away the first match of the T20 series against Sri Lanka, ground staff were seen trying out different methods to get the pitch dry leading to a comedy of errors.