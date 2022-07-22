Assam: 2 Held For Raping Minor Girl In Hailakandi

Two youths were taken into custody in Assam’s Hailakandi for allegedly raping a minor girl, police informed on Thursday.
According to the officials, the incident took place at Kanchiala village under the Ramnathpur police station on July 15.
The accused have been identified as Abul Hussain and Salim Uddin. They were arrested after continuous raids, a senior official said.
The Hailakandi district superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Upadhyay said, “Two youths had raped a minor girl in the forest area of Kanchiala village.”
“The entire area is a very remote forest area. We had taken the matter very seriously and all senior officers rushed to the area immediately. We had conducted continuous raids,” he added.
“On Wednesday night, we arrested both the accused and both hail from the victim's village,” informed the Hailakandi SP.
Further investigation into the incident was underway and more details will be revealed soon, he further said.
In a similar incident in June, two persons were arrested from Assam’s Hojai district for allegedly raping a minor girl.
Police informed that the arrested culprits had been identified as Muktar Hussain and Azizur Rahman. They were booked under relevant sections of the POSCO Act after the victim’s family lodged a complaint.