Assam: 2 Held For Raping Minor Girl In Hailakandi

Two youths were taken into custody in Assam’s Hailakandi for allegedly raping a minor girl, police informed on Thursday.

According to the officials, the incident took place at Kanchiala village under the Ramnathpur police station on July 15.

The accused have been identified as Abul Hussain and Salim Uddin. They were arrested after continuous raids, a senior official said.

The Hailakandi district superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Upadhyay said, “Two youths had raped a minor girl in the forest area of Kanchiala village.”

“The entire area is a very remote forest area. We had taken the matter very seriously and all senior officers rushed to the area immediately. We had conducted continuous raids,” he added.