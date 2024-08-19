Guwahati's City Centre Mall To Open Soon; Bomb Threat Hoax: DCP East

Guwahati's City Centre mall will soon be opened for people after being cleared by the authorities in the wake of a bomb threat on Monday. DCP East Mrinal Deka has said that people should not be afraid.
The police official said that security forces were deployed along with Assam Police personnel, but nothing was found even after thorough searches conducted in the entire building.
He said, "An email was received mentioning that a bomb had been planted in City Centre. SSB, CRPF, and Assam Police personnel jointly searched the entire structure. However, nothing suspicious turned up."
"People should not be afraid. We will soon open the shopping mall for the people," the DCP added.
Asked about the threat mail, he further termed it baseless and a hoax.
Notably, the mall management restricted entry into the mall with a sign that read, "FOR TECHNICAL ISSUE MALL WILL BE CLOSED FOR 2 HOURS" and also evacuated the building with visitors and staff asked to leave.
Emergency services including the bomb squad, city police personnel, and sniffer dogs were immediately deployed. The evacuation also extended to the PVR cinema hall located within the mall. All business establishments and food courts inside the eight-story building were shut down.
This was after an email stating explosives were hidden inside the City Centre mall was received. “You deserve nothing but suffering; I hate humanity; none of you deserve to live. I will kill you all,” it read, adding that they will not stop causing terror.
The mail also claimed that the attack was planned by a group named ‘KNR’, linked to previous bomb threats to schools in Delhi.
In June, amid a spate of hoax bomb threats to several airports across the country, a mail from the same group was sent to Jaipur airport officials. "Hello. There are explosives hidden in the airport. The bombs will explode soon. You will all die," read the mail. Nothing was found after thorough sweep of the airport.