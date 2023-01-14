Guwahati Cops to Keep Strict Vigilance on Uruka Night

In order to prevent accidents on the occasion of Uruka, Guwahati Police will keep strict vigilance and will conduct searches from Saturday evening.

According to sources, the transport department, traffic police and excise department will conduct operation at several locations in the city to check on criminal activities and prevent accidents.

The transport department has also conducted an awareness program at Uzan bazaar regarding drink and drive and prevention of accidents.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asked the residents of the city who will be leaving for their native villages on the occasion of Magh Bihu to double lock their houses and to secure their properties to foil any possible attempts of robbery by miscreants.