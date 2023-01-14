Guwahati Cops to Keep Strict Vigilance on Uruka Night

In order to prevent accidents on the occasion of Uruka, Guwahati Police will keep strict vigilance and will conduct searches from Saturday evening.
According to sources, the transport department, traffic police and excise department will conduct operation at several locations in the city to check on criminal activities and prevent accidents.
The transport department has also conducted an awareness program at Uzan bazaar regarding drink and drive and prevention of accidents.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asked the residents of the city who will be leaving for their native villages on the occasion of Magh Bihu to double lock their houses and to secure their properties to foil any possible attempts of robbery by miscreants.
He said, “People will definitely go to their villages or be on tour on Bihu, but lock your homes using double locks and ask your neighbour or the people you trust to look after your house till you return. The police will do their duty to ensure the safety and security of residents but they should also be on their guard.”
On the other hand, Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Borah appealed to the citizens to no leave their houses deserted and asked to keep at least one person to take care of their property.
Borah said, “People have been asked to keep at least one person to take care of their property during the festival so that no unwanted incident takes place.”