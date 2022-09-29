Guwahati: Covid Cleaning Workers Stage Protest Against Dismissal From Work

The covid cleaning workers staged a protest on Thursday in Guwahati against the government’s decision to terminate them.

According to sources, the health department recruited as many as 1,324 cleaners at Covid Care Centre in the year 2020.

The cleaners were dismissed by the government as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic ended.

One of the protestors said, “My daughter died in the seasonal flood and wasn’t able to even see her body as I was committed to covid cleaning work. We were promised permanent jobs instead we got terminated.”